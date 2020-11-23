1/1
Patricia Anne Egan
1946 - 2020
Patricia Anne Egan (née Hopkins), age 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Ethel Hopkins.

A proud graduate of Villa Julie College (currently Stevenson University) and Maryvale Preparatory, Pat is survived by her older sister Gail Fallon (née Hopkins) and younger brother Joseph Hopkins; her three loving children Don Dunbar and his wife Susan, Jennifer (Egan) Siler as well as Sean Egan and his wife Jennifer; three grandchildren Isabelle, Megan and Colleen; three "granddogs" Brooks, Griffin and Fin; and her best friend and fellow Ravens/Orioles fanatic Barb Cook.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service is being postponed until spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department Company (www.jvfc.com).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
To the family,

Please know that God is a source of comfort and strength. He will hold on to you to help you heal your broken heart. God will fortify you! (Isa. 41:10) Cherish the wonderful memories!
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
