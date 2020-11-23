Patricia Anne Egan (née Hopkins), age 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Ethel Hopkins.
A proud graduate of Villa Julie College (currently Stevenson University) and Maryvale Preparatory, Pat is survived by her older sister Gail Fallon (née Hopkins) and younger brother Joseph Hopkins; her three loving children Don Dunbar and his wife Susan, Jennifer (Egan) Siler as well as Sean Egan and his wife Jennifer; three grandchildren Isabelle, Megan and Colleen; three "granddogs" Brooks, Griffin and Fin; and her best friend and fellow Ravens/Orioles fanatic Barb Cook.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service is being postponed until spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department Company (www.jvfc.com
).