Patricia Anne Turansky, age 75, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frank Joseph Turansky Sr. and Gladys C. (Terry). Patricia was a believer in life-long education, graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University with degrees in both education and reading literacy. She taught for 31 years and specialized in educating students with learning disabilities. She was nurturing, generous and kind, forming friendships that lasted decades. Pat made it her mission to improve the lives of others, often stepping in when someone needed extra care. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Pat thoroughly enjoyed her role as "Nanny" to her grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hart and her husband, Robert Hudgins; son, John E. Hart, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Jack and his wife, Samantha, Daniel, Robert, Lauren, and Garrett; great granddaughter, Emmalyn Hudgins. Treasured family member Frank "Terry" Turansky, III and many dear and loved cousins and nephews. Patricia felt fortunate to include Ron and Helen Krueger and their children Billy, Luke, and Sam as adopted family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank J. Turansky, Jr. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, November 10 from 10 am - 12 pm followed by a service at the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
– Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.