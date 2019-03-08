Home

On March 6, 2019, Patricia Anne Vick of Reisterstown, beloved wife of the late Stephen Loyd Vick, devoted mother of Sandra Anne Dell and her husband James W. Dell IV, loving grandmother of Ashley Anne Dell and James W. "J.W." Dell V, dear great grandmother of Brealynne Grace Dell, and loving cousin of Joyce Schandelmeier and her husband Carl. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10am-11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
