Patricia Ann Bounds (Davis), 88, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Patricia (Pat) was a native of Baltimore and worked for decades with the Baltimore County Public School System. Her greatest joy was her family.
Pat is survived by her children; James Bounds, Linda Borowski and husband, Gene; five grandchildren, Victoria Gredvig and husband, Josh, Nina Dzyak and husband, Josh, Stefan Borowski, Daria Borowski, and Melissa Bounds; four great-grandchildren, Atticus, Lorelai, and Imogene Gredvig, and Roman Dzyak.
Pat was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Mervin "Bud" Bounds providing devoted loving care, especially during his final years. She was also predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Sadie Davis, brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Midge Davis, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Bounds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. Per Pat's wishes, memorials may be made to Granite Presbyterian Church, 10637 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.