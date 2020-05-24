Patricia Bounds
Patricia Ann Bounds (Davis), 88, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Patricia (Pat) was a native of Baltimore and worked for decades with the Baltimore County Public School System. Her greatest joy was her family.

Pat is survived by her children; James Bounds, Linda Borowski and husband, Gene; five grandchildren, Victoria Gredvig and husband, Josh, Nina Dzyak and husband, Josh, Stefan Borowski, Daria Borowski, and Melissa Bounds; four great-grandchildren, Atticus, Lorelai, and Imogene Gredvig, and Roman Dzyak.

Pat was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Mervin "Bud" Bounds providing devoted loving care, especially during his final years. She was also predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Sadie Davis, brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Midge Davis, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Bounds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a private service. Per Pat's wishes, memorials may be made to Granite Presbyterian Church, 10637 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
