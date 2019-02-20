|
On February 18, 2019, Patricia Constance Kaustel (nee Platt) beloved wife of the late Villy Kaustel; dear mother of Mary-Rina Scribner and her husband, Steve and Erik Kaustel and his wife, Randi, nee Katz; dear grandmother of John and Justin Scribner and Mats and Lauren Kaustel; devoted sister of Patrick and Paula Platt and the late Philemon and Paul Platt. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum, PMB 363, 18032-C Lemon Dr., Yorba Linda, CA 92886. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019