Patricia C. Tregoe
1933 - 2020
Patricia Carol Tregoe, age 87, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John F Peterman, Sr. and Margaret McDaniel Peterman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Charles Tregoe, and was an adored aunt to nieces, Kathleen Morriello of Clinton, NJ and Angela Ponatoski and her husband Edward of Annapolis, nephew, John Francis Peterman, lll, great niece Caroline A. Ponatoski, great nephews, Joshua E. Ponatoski and Zachary Morriello, and two step-nephews, Jeffrey and Ryan Ponatoski. Preceding her in death was her brother John F. Peterman, Jr and sister-in-law Ruth A. Peterman.

Mrs. Tregoe had worked as a 1st and 2nd grade school teacher for the Baltimore County Board of Education for 30 years before retiring and moving to Ocean City. She continued her love of children and education as a substitute teacher at Ocean City Elementary School for another 20 years. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She also liked dancing and the big swing bands. An animal lover, her dogs were her very special friends.

A viewing will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home on Sept 13th, from 1:00- 3:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on September 14th, at 1:00 PM at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
September 10, 2020
Pat you were a great teacher, mentor and friend. The Amos children and I will miss you so much. Loved our girls weekends when school ended at 7th District. You also taught my granddaughters at Ocean City Elementary Mariah and Saylor Amos. RIP my dear friend.
Barbara Bell
Friend
September 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to see this news about Pat. We were classmates and friends at Towson State College (as it was known back then); we ate lunch together. Even though Pat was older than most of the students, it didn't make a difference to us. We loved being with her, her calm presence, her common sense, her good humor. She was like a beloved aunt who was closer to our age than our parents. One unusual memory that I have is that her husband gave her a car for Christmas; I thought that was the extraordinary thing I'd ever heard, and it showed his love for her. I'm glad to know she had a long career as a primary school teacher. May you see all the good that she left for you, may you be full of the love she shared with you, may you cherish her memory and let it live on.
Glenna Frank Ross
Classmate
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to dear Uncle Charles, her nieces, her family and friends.

I was lucky to have had Pat as my honorary Aunt - since she and my mom were such close friends for the entirety of my life. She never, ever missed my birthday - which she always marked with a card, inevitably with sparkly confetti spilling out when I opened it, and lovely personal message in her beautiful handwriting.

She will be sorely missed on earth. And I wish I could’ve seen her at the rainbow bridge being reunited with all of her beloved pets! I can see her now - rolling around in a giant puddle of poodles, getting lots of doggy kisses, and delighting in every second. She kept multiple pet beds in every room for her pets. And I’m sure the pets have prepared her a space even more comfortable and welcoming than we could ever imagine.

Safe travels, Aunt Pat. ‘Til we meet again!
Suzann Langrall
Friend
September 10, 2020
Pat was an avid reader, for sure. She read all she could find on every topic imaginable. She could speak with anyone on any topic, past and present. I loved talking to her, as I always learned something new. Leaving us for a far better place, I will miss her greatly!
Denny Langrall
Friend
September 10, 2020
Knowing Pat Tregoe for over 50+ years, I will always miss my friend, Pat C. May she Rest In Peace.
Lynn Langrall
Friend
