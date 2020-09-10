Patricia Carol Tregoe, age 87, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John F Peterman, Sr. and Margaret McDaniel Peterman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Charles Tregoe, and was an adored aunt to nieces, Kathleen Morriello of Clinton, NJ and Angela Ponatoski and her husband Edward of Annapolis, nephew, John Francis Peterman, lll, great niece Caroline A. Ponatoski, great nephews, Joshua E. Ponatoski and Zachary Morriello, and two step-nephews, Jeffrey and Ryan Ponatoski. Preceding her in death was her brother John F. Peterman, Jr and sister-in-law Ruth A. Peterman.
Mrs. Tregoe had worked as a 1st and 2nd grade school teacher for the Baltimore County Board of Education for 30 years before retiring and moving to Ocean City. She continued her love of children and education as a substitute teacher at Ocean City Elementary School for another 20 years. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She also liked dancing and the big swing bands. An animal lover, her dogs were her very special friends.
A viewing will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home on Sept 13th, from 1:00- 3:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on September 14th, at 1:00 PM at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com