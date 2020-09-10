I'm so sorry to see this news about Pat. We were classmates and friends at Towson State College (as it was known back then); we ate lunch together. Even though Pat was older than most of the students, it didn't make a difference to us. We loved being with her, her calm presence, her common sense, her good humor. She was like a beloved aunt who was closer to our age than our parents. One unusual memory that I have is that her husband gave her a car for Christmas; I thought that was the extraordinary thing I'd ever heard, and it showed his love for her. I'm glad to know she had a long career as a primary school teacher. May you see all the good that she left for you, may you be full of the love she shared with you, may you cherish her memory and let it live on.

Glenna Frank Ross

Classmate