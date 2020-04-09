Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cassidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cassidy


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Cassidy Notice
Patricia C. Cassidy, 84, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Baltimore, MD. She lived in Hagerstown, Clinton and Laurel. Upon graduation from Strayer Jr. College, she worked for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years, until retiring in 1987.

She was recognized and awarded by the postal service for her leadership in organizing the U.S. Savings Bond Campaigns. She was a member of Catholic Charities and a volunteer for the Prince George's County Literacy program.

She was well known for her dedication to fundraising efforts and her personal financial contributions to the Girl Scouts, Churches, ASPCA and many other organizations.

Pat was a strong woman with a big heart and shared with her beloved family and friends her passion for bowling, baking, cooking and an occasional visit to the casinos. Pat lived the words "family first" through her selfless sharing of her blessings and time.

Pat is survived by her sister Ruth (Cassidy) Phelps, four nephews, two nieces, three great-nephews, four great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to : https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate

Donate by Mail: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

Donate by Phone: 1-800-708-7644

Burial to be private. A celebration of Pat's life will be held by the family on a date to be determined.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -