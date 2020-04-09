|
|
Patricia C. Cassidy, 84, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Baltimore, MD. She lived in Hagerstown, Clinton and Laurel. Upon graduation from Strayer Jr. College, she worked for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years, until retiring in 1987.
She was recognized and awarded by the postal service for her leadership in organizing the U.S. Savings Bond Campaigns. She was a member of Catholic Charities and a volunteer for the Prince George's County Literacy program.
She was well known for her dedication to fundraising efforts and her personal financial contributions to the Girl Scouts, Churches, ASPCA and many other organizations.
Pat was a strong woman with a big heart and shared with her beloved family and friends her passion for bowling, baking, cooking and an occasional visit to the casinos. Pat lived the words "family first" through her selfless sharing of her blessings and time.
Pat is survived by her sister Ruth (Cassidy) Phelps, four nephews, two nieces, three great-nephews, four great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to : https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Donate by Mail: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
Donate by Phone: 1-800-708-7644
Burial to be private. A celebration of Pat's life will be held by the family on a date to be determined.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2020