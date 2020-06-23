Ernest, Patricia Cavanaugh (July 25, 1932 - June 20, 2020)
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the untimely death of their beloved mother Patricia Cavanaugh Ernest due to COVID-19 complications. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William (Dick) Ernest, her parents James Aloysius Cavanaugh and Mary Catherine Mansfield Cavanaugh and sisters Mary Georgiana Cavanaugh Keith and Regina Cavanaugh.
Pat was a loving and vivacious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Pat was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed tennis, golf and walks on the beach. She especially loved hosting family and friends with her husband Dick at their beach house in Ocean City. So many people have wonderful memories of their generosity and kindness and good times spent with them at their house. Pat inspired everyone with her deep faith and gentle ways. She had a beautiful heart that made everyone she met feel like they had a special place there. She is greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her children; James Gettings Ernest and his wife Chrissy; Stephanie Ernest Battista and her husband David; William Richard Ernest, Jr. and his wife Terri; and Wayne Alan Ernest and his wife Renee. Also, her grandchildren; Kelly Ernest Brown, Chelsea Ernest, and their mother Pam Ernest, James Lundquist, Mary Logan Battista, Gregory Battista, Joseph Ernest, Maria Ernest, Dustin Ernest, Paige Ernest Bollinger, and her great-grandchildren; Dominic Sadano and John Brown, Jr.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held on a later date. Donations in her name can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.