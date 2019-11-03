Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
120 Allegheny Ave.
Towson, MD
Patricia Chatterton KNEPP

Patricia Chatterton KNEPP Notice
On November 1, 2019 Patricia Chatterton Knepp beloved wife of the late Samuel Arden Knepp; dear mother of Christopher Arden Knepp (Charlotte, nee Cunningham) and Paul Chatterton Knepp (Wm. Donald Knight, Jr.); dear grandmother of Alexis C. and Catherine E. Knepp; Devoted sister of the late Joseph V. Chatterton and Nancy Chatterton; dear sister-in-law of Mary Louise Chatterton (nee Bruehl); dear aunt of Bradley K. Chatterton (Cathy).

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11th at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church 120 Allegheny Ave. Towson, MD 21204. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Blakehurst Scholarship Fund, 1055 W. Joppa Rd. Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
