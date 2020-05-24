Patricia Anne Collins passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Anne Finney (Stewart) of Baltimore, MD; Diane Lynn Jenkins (Ted) of New Canaan, CT; Marianne Elizabeth Marquet (Jim) of Berwyn, PA and her grandchildren, Redmond (Jennifer), Margarethe, Julian, and Josephine Finney; Abigail, Edward, Lillian, and Peter Jenkins; Sally and Anna Pfeiffer; and Patrick, Andrew, and Edward Marquet. She was predeceased by her son, William Steven Pfeiffer of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her brother, James Patrick Collins Jr. of Catonsville, MD and predeceased by three brothers, Julian Mellor Collins of Pasadena, MD; Francis Harrington Collins of Ellicott City, MD; and Michael Larry Collins Sr of Catonsville, MD. Patricia was born on May 16, 1939 to James Patrick Collins Sr. and Julia Mellor Collins in Baltimore, MD. She was the proud graduate of Catonsville High School, Class of 1957, and maintained lifelong connections to many classmates. Devoted to her faith, she served two terms as Ruling Elder at Catonsville Presbyterian Church and was active in the leadership of the Baltimore Presbytery serving as moderator from 2003-2004. She was passionate about nature and protecting the planet. She saw herself as a global citizen and had a gift for connecting with people. A private family gathering is planned and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation www.cbf.org and the Helping Up Mission www.helpingupmission.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 24 to May 25, 2020.