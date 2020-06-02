Patricia Coniff Valentino, 77, of Silver Spring passed away on May 31. She was born on August 13, 1942 to Edward J. Coniff and Elaine McGinn Coniff in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Fulton, MD and of St. Louis Parish in Clarksville, MD for over 30 years. Patricia attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Mt. St. Agnes High School in Mt. Washington, MD. After high school she worked as a medical assistant with Dr. Anthony Perlman in Baltimore. She later became the office manager for Dr. Iager and Dr. Cavanaugh in Silver Spring. After having her children, she became a travel agent for over 20 years. She loved to travel with her husband and family having taken over 30 cruises. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Patricia enjoyed baking, art, gardening, reading, tennis and playing bridge with friends. She was an avid sports fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Colts and Ravens, and all Olympic events. One of her greatest joys was watching and cheering on her children at ALL of their sporting events. She was an active member of numerous women's groups including Hill Top Homemakers and St. Agnes Alumni Association. She was a champion baker at the Howard County fair. She was the staff coordinator of volunteers for the St. Louis Parish Picnic for over 15 years. Her wonderful smile would light up a room; her kindness towards others was infectious. She was friendly, social, generous, genuine and loving. She loved and cared for her family deeply. Patricia is survived by her husband of fifty years, Joseph G. Valentino, son Joseph E. Valentino (wife Anne), Daughter Allison Fondale (husband Joseph), Grandmother to Sophia Valentino, JP Valentino, Elaine Fondale and Claire Fondale, and sister Shawn C. Becker (husband Louis) and Linda Pugh (husband Wade). She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Coniff and mother, Elaine McGinn Coniff. She was a beloved and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A memorial mass will be planned for August. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund (3110 Gracefield Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20904).



