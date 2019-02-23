Home

On February 21, Patricia D. Cullen, beloved wife of Jim Cullen; devoted mother of James Onstot and his wife Gretchen, and Amanda Price and her husband Harry; cherished grandmother to her special grandchildren Aaron, Chad, Zach, and Jamie; dear aunt to her special niece Kelly Openshaw and her husband James. Interment private. Patricia would like you to make a donation to a , or Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2019
