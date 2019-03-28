Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dudley

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia Dudley Notice
On March 26, Patricia Dudley died peacefully in her home in Baltimore at age 90. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Patricia was a musician, a traveler, and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward J. Dudley, in 2008. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Power, and her two sons, John Dudley and David Dudley, along with her four grandchildren: Sophi, Owen, Nora, and Johanna. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the University at Buffalo scholarship fund or to the Baltimore School for the Arts.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.