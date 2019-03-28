|
|
On March 26, Patricia Dudley died peacefully in her home in Baltimore at age 90. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Patricia was a musician, a traveler, and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward J. Dudley, in 2008. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Power, and her two sons, John Dudley and David Dudley, along with her four grandchildren: Sophi, Owen, Nora, and Johanna. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the University at Buffalo scholarship fund or to the Baltimore School for the Arts.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019