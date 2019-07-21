|
Patricia Mary Dwyer, a resident of Perry Hall, MD and Sandwich, MA, passed away on July 12th while gardening at her Perry Hall home. Her patience, empathy, and diligence touched the lives of countless students and numerous colleagues over her 35 year career as a Special Education teacher in the Baltimore County Public Schools. Always generous with her time, Trisha played an active role in eight service organizations around Baltimore County and enjoyed travelling to visit relations around the country and abroad. Much beloved, she will be sorely missed and long remembered by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Katherine Dwyer of Pocasset, MA, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, long-time neighbors, and life-long friends. A celebration of her life and Legacy will be held at the Sparrows Point Country Club at noon on Saturday, July 27. Details and a detailed remembrance can be accessed at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019