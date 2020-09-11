1/
Patricia E. Landress
Patricia Evelyn Landress, 81, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late William C. Landress. She is survived by her daughter Valery Adams and her husband Michael; son Lee Bollhorst and his wife Kylia Bowen; daughter Cindi Armacost ; brother Kenneth Price; 3 grandchildren Aerin Freniere, Kyle Bollhorst and his wife Robyn, Rowan Adams; 3 great grandchildren Sienna, Beau, Mia. A family gathering is planned for Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD. If desired contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
September 9, 2020
The Class of 1957, Eastern High School, Baltimore expresses its sympathy on learning of Pat's death. Pat was an active member of the February class and also attended many of our class reunions. We pray for God's blessings on Pat's family and friends as you mourn this loss.
Bea Ackerman Sherrill
Classmate
