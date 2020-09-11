Patricia Evelyn Landress, 81, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late William C. Landress. She is survived by her daughter Valery Adams and her husband Michael; son Lee Bollhorst and his wife Kylia Bowen; daughter Cindi Armacost ; brother Kenneth Price; 3 grandchildren Aerin Freniere, Kyle Bollhorst and his wife Robyn, Rowan Adams; 3 great grandchildren Sienna, Beau, Mia. A family gathering is planned for Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD. If desired contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com