Patricia E. MOYER

Patricia E. MOYER Notice
On April 25, 2019, Patricia Elizabeth (nee Eisenhauer); beloved wife of the late John W. Moyer; devoted mother of John W. Moyer Jr., Timothy S. Moyer and his wife Jeanne, Melissa Moyer Adams, and David E. Moyer and his wife Cindi; dear sister of Carol Ann McGorray. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Friends may call at Perry Hall Baptist Church, 3919 Schroeder Ave, Perry Hall, MD 21128 on Saturday, May 18, from 12 noon to 1PM. Memorial Service will be held at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Green Baptist Church, 13010 Manor Rd., Glen Arm, MD 21057. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019
