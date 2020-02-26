Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360

Patricia Eileen Stepalovitch

Patricia Eileen Stepalovitch Notice
On February 21, 2020, Patricia Eileen Stepalovitch (nee Fisher); devoted wife of Joseph Stepalovitch; cherished mother of Tanya Stepalovitch; loving grandmother of Brandon Townsend; dear sister of Beverly Gernert, Marsha Kettering, Wanda Parman, William Fisher, and the late Robert Fisher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road, on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Patricia's name to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
