Patricia Elaine Benfield, age 78, of Marco Island, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland. Patty was born May 5, 1941 in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Nelson Lanehart and remained a proud Daddy's Girl all her life. After high school, Patty moved to Baltimore, MD and soon after, met and married the love of her life, Charles Lee Benfield. Charlie and Patty were married over 50 years. Together they founded and grew a successful electrical contracting business, Benfield Electric. Patty enjoyed reading True Crime, crocheting and was renowned for her cooking and baking skills. She would study a recipe and "tweak it until it was just right". She loved all animals and volunteered for the Humane Society for many years. Her favorite title, beside wife, was that of Mom to her two sons and Grammy to her 3 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Patty is survived by her sons, David Nelson (Caroline Mary) Benfield & Gregory Marvin (Samantha Jill) Benfield; and grandchildren Sydney Nicole Benfield, Ashton Isabella Benfield, and Kyle Lee Benfield. She will also be missed by her dog, Sarge, and many nieces and nephews all of whom she adored. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Emory, Alton, Harry, Charles, Edna and Goldie.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 am at Bel Air United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220 New York, New York 10150.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020