Patricia Ellen Fay, age 69, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on November 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Jack Dempsey and Lillian Elizabeth (Unnever) Williams. She was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Patricia enjoyed shopping and catching up with old friends. Her true love was taking care of her family; especially her two dogs Freckles and Luke.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Christopher Fay and Jason Fay and his girlfriend, Quyen Vo; and brother, Michael Lee Williams Sr.
Private service will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood, Maryland 21040.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019