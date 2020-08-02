Patricia Carolyn (nee Hantack) Evans, 87, long time resident of Catonsville, passed away at home on July 19, 2020 after a brief illness.







Born in 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri, Pat was the daughter of Mabel Ackermann and Oliver Hantack. She attended Washington University. Following marriage to Robert Evans, she moved to Baltimore in 1951 and raised three children. When her youngest child Eric died at age 2 from cancer in 1963, Pat pursued her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 and continued her nursing career there for 33 years.







Pat was a world traveler, and enjoyed music and theater, tennis, gardening, ballroom dancing, her cats, and singing in the church choir. Pat lived her life with great enthusiasm, and made friends easily.







She is survived by her love of 32 years, Dennis Hamlet and her children John Evans of San Antonio TX and Gail Evans (Robert Johnson) of Sacramento CA.







Memorial gifts may be made to Lucky Cat Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 8544, Baltimore, MD 21234 and/or the Music Endowment Fund of the First Unitarian Church of Baltimore, 1 W Hamilton St. Baltimore MD 21201.



