Patricia Evelyn Goode (nee Walters) passed away on September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert E. Goode; she was a devoted mother to Barbara Mannisi (John) of Bethlehem, PA, Bob Goode (Valerie) of Southbury, CT, Michael Goode (Diana) of Ellicott City, MD, John Goode (Maria) of Towson, MD, Mary Hogan (Michael) of Arlington, VA and Tom Goode of New Orleans, LA; loving grandmother of Lisa, Peter, Brianna, Michael K, Kelsey, Michael B, Brian, Emma, Caroline, Jack, and Colin; also survived by great-grandchildren Giovanni and Giuliana.
Family will receive friends at Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd, Towson, MD on Monday October 5th from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Mass celebrating Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD. Interment private. Face masks are required at the funeral home and the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org
).