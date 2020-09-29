1/1
Patricia Evelyn Goode
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Evelyn Goode (nee Walters) passed away on September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert E. Goode; she was a devoted mother to Barbara Mannisi (John) of Bethlehem, PA, Bob Goode (Valerie) of Southbury, CT, Michael Goode (Diana) of Ellicott City, MD, John Goode (Maria) of Towson, MD, Mary Hogan (Michael) of Arlington, VA and Tom Goode of New Orleans, LA; loving grandmother of Lisa, Peter, Brianna, Michael K, Kelsey, Michael B, Brian, Emma, Caroline, Jack, and Colin; also survived by great-grandchildren Giovanni and Giuliana.

Family will receive friends at Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd, Towson, MD on Monday October 5th from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Mass celebrating Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD. Interment private. Face masks are required at the funeral home and the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved