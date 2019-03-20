Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Patricia Flynn
On March 17, 2019, Patricia Ann Flynn; beloved daughter of the late Virginia A. Flynn (nee Pipla); devoted niece of the late Rudolph A. Pipla, Jr. and Margaret Alice Winterling; loving cousin of Margaret A. Ricci and her late husband David, Nancy L. McDermott and her husband Timothy, Sheila A. Stevens and her husband Timothy, Marie A. Greffen and her husband Timothy, Mary Jane Coyne and her husband James. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of the Little Flower Church. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
