|
|
Patricia Anne Genetos (nee Miller) age 66, On January 24, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home in Taneytown, Md after a 16 month battle with ovarian cancer. She was the daughter of the late James and Wilma Miller. Patricia grew up in Linthicum and graduated from Andover High School in 1971. A music major, she attended Peabody Prep in Baltimore, Berklee College of Music in Boston, then received her degree from the University of Washington. As a classically trained musician she taught music, mostly piano and guitar, in the classroom and privately. She also helped organize several choirs, started a ukulele group, and several community musical open mics. She was a beloved mentor and friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 20 years Jordan, brothers Jim Miller (Donna) of Louisville, Ky, Chris Miller (Carol) of Tampa, Fl, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Saturday, March 28th, at Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalist Church in Finksburg, Md at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County.
hscarroll.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020