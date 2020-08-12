On March 28, 2020 Patricia E. Grabowski (nee Auer) beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Grabowski, devoted mother of Mark, Denise Thierer (the late Matthew), Regina Clingan (the late Gregory) and Jerome Grabowski (Joan); loving grandmother of her darlings Daniel, Thomas, Stephen Clingan,



Christopher and Julie Thierer, Samuel Grabowski and the late Timothy Thierer.



Born July, 3, 1930, Pat was a 1948 graduate of



Elizabeth Ann Seton High School. She completed her nurse's training at St. Agnes Hospital School of



Nursing, class of 1951. Pat continued to work at St. Agnes Hospital in a variety of units and roles until her



retirement in 1990.



Friends and family are invited to join in a mass of life celebration in Pat's memory on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, at St. Paul's Catholic Church,



Ellicott City, MD.



