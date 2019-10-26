Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Saleh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia H. Saleh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia H. Saleh Notice
On Thursday, October 24, 2019 Patricia Helen Saleh (nee Pointak) of Towson, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Iraj Saleh; devoted mother of Cameron Saleh and his wife Cara, Neil Saleh and his wife Pam; dear sister of Bernie Gross and the late Carol, Fran and Jerry; also survived by several treasured nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Patricia with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now