On Thursday, October 24, 2019 Patricia Helen Saleh (nee Pointak) of Towson, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Iraj Saleh; devoted mother of Cameron Saleh and his wife Cara, Neil Saleh and his wife Pam; dear sister of Bernie Gross and the late Carol, Fran and Jerry; also survived by several treasured nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Patricia with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019