On September 19, 2020, Patricia McCusker Hagan died peacefully of natural cause. Born in Baltimore in 1930, Pat attained a Bachelor of Arts in 1952 from The College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She was the loving mother of Julianne, Jennifer, Eileen, James (Sabrina) and Thomas (Kristy); devoted grandmother of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; proud aunt to 26 nieces and nephews. Trish was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Stokes Hagan, in 2005. She married George Robert Reese in 2008; he died in 2016. A Funeral Mass and inurnment will occur when family can safely travel and gather. Memorial gifts may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales at oblates.org
.