Patricia Hagan
1930 - 2020
On September 19, 2020, Patricia McCusker Hagan died peacefully of natural cause. Born in Baltimore in 1930, Pat attained a Bachelor of Arts in 1952 from The College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She was the loving mother of Julianne, Jennifer, Eileen, James (Sabrina) and Thomas (Kristy); devoted grandmother of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; proud aunt to 26 nieces and nephews. Trish was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Stokes Hagan, in 2005. She married George Robert Reese in 2008; he died in 2016. A Funeral Mass and inurnment will occur when family can safely travel and gather. Memorial gifts may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales at oblates.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
