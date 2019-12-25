Home

Patricia Hanges


1933 - 2019
Patricia Hanges Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Hanges announces her passing on

Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Pat will be lovingly remembered by

her husband, Robert LeCain, her two children Christy Ferguson, Chuck Ferguson,

grandchildren Sean Parks and Taylor Ferguson, stepson David LeCain & his wife Carla

and their four children & spouses and nine grandchildren and her "sister" Patty Flanigan

as well as countless friends.

Pat was born in Buffalo, NY on May 11, 1933 and after moving to Baltimore MD became

one of the first woman to join the Baltimore County Police Department. She retired after

22 years as a Major in charge of one of the first Juvenile Divisions in the nation. After her

retirement from the police department she spent many years as a child advocate for

Charles Hickey School. In 1980's she became a third order Franciscan, working with

homeless population in Baltimore City. She spent her life dedicated to advocating and

improving the lives of children and families.

There are no services planned at this time as she has donated her body to science, still

giving back in death. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her honor

to Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
