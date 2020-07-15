Patricia Hoopes

Patricia Craig Hoopes passed away quietly at her home at Pickersgill Retirement Community on July 11. She was 101 years young as any one who knew her would describe her. Born March 17, 1919 Patricia grew up in Summersville, WV. She was the daughter of C.H. 'Bonnie' and Lula Craig. She attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC where she was to meet her future husband, Luther Hoopes. They married in 1944 in Cheyenne, WY where Luther was stationed before being deployed overseas. After the war they settled in Baltimore where Luther pursued a doctorate at Johns Hopkins University and then worked for Barton Gillette before opening Interpreting InstItutions. Patricia pursued a career as housewife and real estate agent working with Michael Yerman until her retirement in 1980. Patricia is predeceased by her husband Luther, her sisters Marion Wilcox and Thelma Waters, She is survived by her children Barbara Scharf (Neil) of Marietta, GA. And Craig Hoopes of Santa Fe, NM. Her grandchildren Steve Scharf and Scott Scharf (Marianne) and great grandchildren Charlie, Rosie and Nora Scharf. As well as by nieces and nephews Bonnie Bauer (Dave), Tina Baker (Jim), Joe Waters (Pat), Jane Rothwell (Bucky), Donald Hoopes and Arden Hoopes (Jean). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local animal shelter.



