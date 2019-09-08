Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Wake
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HUESMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER PATRICIA HUESMAN SSND


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER PATRICIA HUESMAN SSND Notice
On September 4, 2019, Sister Patricia Huesman, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Leo Omer Huesman and Ellen (nee Houck), dear sister of Kathleen Ford, James Huesman, Mary Frances Damiano, Gerard Huesman and Elizabeth Huesman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews.

Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Monday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Sister Pat Huesman may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now