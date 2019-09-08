|
On September 4, 2019, Sister Patricia Huesman, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Leo Omer Huesman and Ellen (nee Houck), dear sister of Kathleen Ford, James Huesman, Mary Frances Damiano, Gerard Huesman and Elizabeth Huesman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews.
Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Monday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Sister Pat Huesman may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019