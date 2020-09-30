On September 27, 2020 Patricia I. Evans (née Roth). Beloved wife of the late Alexander C. Evans Sr. Dear mother of Alexander C. Jr., Russell C., Stephen and the late John Evans. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay Evans, Amy Crews, Zachary, Tyler, Danny, Alex H., Alex C. III, Austin and the late Ryan Evans. Great grandmother of Hailey, Jesse, Macy, T. J., Mikey, Jackson and Christian. Sister of Gregory and the late Buddy and Michael Roth. Survived by other relatives and friends. Visit GONCE FUNERAL SERVICE P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Thursday 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 PM and Friday 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM at which time services will be held. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com