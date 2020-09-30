1/
Patricia I. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 27, 2020 Patricia I. Evans (née Roth). Beloved wife of the late Alexander C. Evans Sr. Dear mother of Alexander C. Jr., Russell C., Stephen and the late John Evans. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay Evans, Amy Crews, Zachary, Tyler, Danny, Alex H., Alex C. III, Austin and the late Ryan Evans. Great grandmother of Hailey, Jesse, Macy, T. J., Mikey, Jackson and Christian. Sister of Gregory and the late Buddy and Michael Roth. Survived by other relatives and friends. Visit GONCE FUNERAL SERVICE P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Thursday 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 PM and Friday 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM at which time services will be held. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
12:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gonce Funeral Service
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved