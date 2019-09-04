Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnolia United Methodist Church
Patricia Jane Potter Notice
On September 2, 2019 PATRICIA JANE POTTER, beloved wife of the late Donald D. Potter, Jr. Devoted mother of Andrea Potter and wife Aimee, Jeff Potter and wife Dawn, Chris Burch and husband Paul, John Potter and wife Binny, Robin Nester and husband John, Michael Potter and husband Stephen. Loving grandmother of Amie, Travis, Madison, Kat, Casey, Tom, Jack, Jane, Emma, Duncan, Meera and Lily, great-great grandmother of Macy, Remy, Bryn, Eve, Cameran and (2 more on the way). Dear sister of Judy Reid and the late Sue Wilson.

Family and friends are invited to a Gathering at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, September 5th from 3 to 7p.m. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, September 6th in Arnolia United Methodist Church at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Arnolia United Methodist Church, 1776 E. Joppa Rd. Parkville, MD 21234. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
