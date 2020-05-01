Patricia Jane Towson
On April 28, 2020; PATRICIA JANE TOWSON (nee Schneider); beloved wife of the late Joshua B. Towson; loving mother of Lisa A. Kelley and husband Jeff, and David C. Towson and partner Marjorie Hunter; devoted grandmother of Evan D. Kelley; dear sister of David Schneider and the late William Schneider; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Patricia's family will gather for a private visitation and a graveside service on Monday, May 4th. She will then be laid to rest with her husband at Druid Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
