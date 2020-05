On April 28, 2020; PATRICIA JANE TOWSON (nee Schneider); beloved wife of the late Joshua B. Towson; loving mother of Lisa A. Kelley and husband Jeff, and David C. Towson and partner Marjorie Hunter; devoted grandmother of Evan D. Kelley; dear sister of David Schneider and the late William Schneider; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.Patricia's family will gather for a private visitation and a graveside service on Monday, May 4th. She will then be laid to rest with her husband at Druid Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.