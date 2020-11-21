Peacefully at home with family on November 19, 2020 PATRICIA JANKOWSKI MITCHELL, manager of Shepherd Pratt Conference Center; beloved wife of 63 years to Edward W. Mitchell; loving daughter of the late Leon and Emmaline Jankowski; devoted mother of Steven P., Glenn E. and his wife Kimberly and Donald L. Mitchell and his wife Christine; dear sister of Margaret McGee, Barbara Hannon and the late Paula Jankowski Davis, Leon Jankowski, Jr., Anthony "Tony" Jankowski;cherished grandmother of Jennifer Stahl, Megan Mitchell and her wife Wendy Thomas, Kathryn Mitchell and Bradley Mitchell and his wife Monica; adoring great-grandmother of Amelia Stahl.



The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, 2-5pm and will be live streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. A Funeral



Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 8416 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236 on Monday, November 23 at 11:30am and will be live streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at



