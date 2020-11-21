1/1
Patricia Jankowski Mitchell
Peacefully at home with family on November 19, 2020 PATRICIA JANKOWSKI MITCHELL, manager of Shepherd Pratt Conference Center; beloved wife of 63 years to Edward W. Mitchell; loving daughter of the late Leon and Emmaline Jankowski; devoted mother of Steven P., Glenn E. and his wife Kimberly and Donald L. Mitchell and his wife Christine; dear sister of Margaret McGee, Barbara Hannon and the late Paula Jankowski Davis, Leon Jankowski, Jr., Anthony "Tony" Jankowski;cherished grandmother of Jennifer Stahl, Megan Mitchell and her wife Wendy Thomas, Kathryn Mitchell and Bradley Mitchell and his wife Monica; adoring great-grandmother of Amelia Stahl.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, 2-5pm and will be live streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. A Funeral

Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 8416 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236 on Monday, November 23 at 11:30am and will be live streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
