On June 19, 2019; Patricia Jean Reedy (nee Hibbs); 86 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of James F. Reedy; devoted mother of Thomas H. Reedy and his wife Mary, Michael J. Reedy, William B. Reedy and Joanne M. Reedy; loving grandmother of Jessica, James and Kayla Reedy.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patricia's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home, 8800 Harford Rd. on Friday June 28, 2019 from 11-1 pm at which time services will be held at 1:00pm. Interment: Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019