Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Patricia Jean Reedy Notice
On June 19, 2019; Patricia Jean Reedy (nee Hibbs); 86 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of James F. Reedy; devoted mother of Thomas H. Reedy and his wife Mary, Michael J. Reedy, William B. Reedy and Joanne M. Reedy; loving grandmother of Jessica, James and Kayla Reedy.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patricia's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home, 8800 Harford Rd. on Friday June 28, 2019 from 11-1 pm at which time services will be held at 1:00pm. Interment: Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
