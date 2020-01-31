Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
The Olive Tree restaurant
Aberdeen, MD
View Map
Patricia Karp Notice
Patricia Ann Karp (Pat), née Geckle, died at the age of 57 on January 2, 2020, in her Aberdeen home. She took pride in teaching students at various public schools in multiple Maryland counties and is remembered by groups of friends she spent time with at Pool n' Pints, The Olive Tree, and The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, and by friends she made at Loyola University Maryland. She is survived by her two children, Emily Karp and Peter Karp, as well as by her five siblings David Geckle, Thomas Geckle, Carol Sowers, James Geckle, and Beverly Geckle. A memorial gathering is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Olive Tree restaurant in Aberdeen, MD. For more information, contact [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
