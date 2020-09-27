1/1
Patricia L. Airey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Airey, age 86, sadly passed away on September 24th, 2020. Patricia was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late George Reich & the late Nettie Reich (nee Hughes). She is the beloved wife of the late Charles Airey, Jr.; loving mother of Charles Airey, III & his wife Victoria, Nancy Gajda & her husband John Scott, Robert Airey & his wife Georgette; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Airey & his wife Jennifer, Lydia Airey, Nathan Airey, & Kayla Airey; dear great grandmother of Benjamin Airey & Owen Airey; caring sister of Nettie Geier. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Thursday, October 15th from 4:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 10:00 AM at the same location. Interment will immediately follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Interment
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved