Patricia L. Airey, age 86, sadly passed away on September 24th, 2020. Patricia was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late George Reich & the late Nettie Reich (nee Hughes). She is the beloved wife of the late Charles Airey, Jr.; loving mother of Charles Airey, III & his wife Victoria, Nancy Gajda & her husband John Scott, Robert Airey & his wife Georgette; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Airey & his wife Jennifer, Lydia Airey, Nathan Airey, & Kayla Airey; dear great grandmother of Benjamin Airey & Owen Airey; caring sister of Nettie Geier. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Thursday, October 15th from 4:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 10:00 AM at the same location. Interment will immediately follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville.



