On October 30, 2020 Patricia Lee King (nee O'Brien) passed away; beloved wife of Frank J. King; devoted mother of Sharon Roth and her significant other Carl Mason, Kathleen Brunner, Sheila Fike and her husband Bill, Bill Brunner, Brian Brunner, and the late Tammy Lang and her surviving husband David, Lang, Sr.; dear sister of Alice Pyles and her husband David, Harold O'Brien, Jr. Michael O'Brien and his wife Donna, Bobbie Kutharek and her husband Robert and the late Charles O'Brien and his surviving wife Debbie and Lillian Hill; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.



