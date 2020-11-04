1/
Patricia L. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 30, 2020 Patricia Lee King (nee O'Brien) passed away; beloved wife of Frank J. King; devoted mother of Sharon Roth and her significant other Carl Mason, Kathleen Brunner, Sheila Fike and her husband Bill, Bill Brunner, Brian Brunner, and the late Tammy Lang and her surviving husband David, Lang, Sr.; dear sister of Alice Pyles and her husband David, Harold O'Brien, Jr. Michael O'Brien and his wife Donna, Bobbie Kutharek and her husband Robert and the late Charles O'Brien and his surviving wife Debbie and Lillian Hill; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
We Love you MOM
Sharon Roth
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved