Dr. Patricia J. Lackey, a long time resident of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Thursday, January 23 while residing in the Broadmead Living Community of Hunt Valley. Dr. Lackey was 84.
Born in 1935, Patricia "Pat" Lackey received a doctorate degree in Psychology from the University of Baltimore. She was the founder of Canton Psychological Services in the waterfront community of Canton.
Dr. Lackey served the citizens of Baltimore City in the City's Court System as a Forensic Psychologist until retirement.
Pat was known for her open-door policy and a big heart. She loved gardening, good food and socializing with her friends and family.
She is survived by her brother Vernon (Doris) Cockrell of Hagerstown, Maryland and four children: Stephen (Linda) Lackey, Diane (Sam) Lehnerd, David Lackey, and Suzanne (Kirk) Alexander. Husband William Lackey and son Lawrence proceeded her in death. As a grandmother to seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren she will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be held at the Broadmead Living Community, Auditorium, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on March 1, 2020 from 12-4 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020