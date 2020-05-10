Patricia (Ludwell) Lee Hall, 85, died in her sleep Thursday, May 7th at Gilchrist Hospice of Towson, Maryland. She was born in Baltimore on 8/27/1934 to the late William Fitzhugh and Mildred Lee. She was predeceased by siblings Ann (Stone), William Fitzhugh Jr., and David. A graduate of Eastern High School's Class of 1953, Pat worked at Eutaw Savings Bank and Aurora Federal Savings & Loan in Baltimore through the mid-60s. She was also a member of the Baltimore Civic Opera Company, and had great admiration for locally-based opera singer Rosa Ponselle. She married Wendell Smoot Hall in 1965 and they raised two children, four Boston Terriers and one scrappy tabby cat through their years together. From the late 70s through mid-80s, Pat taught at Providence Nursery School a few doors down from the family home on Providence Road. True to her giving nature, she and her husband provided games, apple cider and cookies for trick-or-treaters and their parents on the side porch of their home on Halloween. The Halls also held an annual Christmas Day Open House for family, friends and neighbors featuring a buffet that included freshly shucked raw oysters. In addition to holidays, Pat also enjoyed singing, reading, listening to opera, sketching, QVC, and hummingbirds, both real and collectible. Pat moved to Pickersgill Retirement Community in West Towson in 2017, where she continued being the "hostess with the mostest". She especially enjoyed visitors to her room and made sure the candy dish set out for others was never empty. Pat was predeceased by her husband in September 2006. Her son Wendell Smoot Hall, Jr. (Tina), of Manteo, NC passed away in September 2019. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Lee Clark (Daniel) of Parkville, and three generations of nieces and nephews. She arranged to have her body donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board upon her death. A memorial will be held at a later date. For those that remember her and would like to honor Pat's warmth, generosity and loving spirit, please contribute in her name to the cause of your choice, with the exception of the Presidential re-election campaign.



