Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
8501 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD
Patricia Linnehan
On October 7, 2019, Patricia A. Linnehan (nee Kelly), beloved wife of the late J. Michael Linnehan, devoted mother of Kelly Tudja and her husband Bill, Michael Linnehan, Tara Oursler and her husband Chris and Patrick Linnehan and his wife Jamie, loving grandmother of Meagan, Maura, and Connor Tudja; Ryan, Reid, and Jack Linnehan, and Griffin and Shields Oursler.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 11 AM at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8501 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson, Md. 21286. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Calvert Hall College, 8102 LaSalle Road, Towson, Md. 21286, Attention: Schloarship Fund or Institute of Notre Dame, 901 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202, Attention: Schloarship Fund, www.indofmd.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
