Patricia Ludwig
1947 - 2020
Patricia Ludwig, 72, of Parkville, MD, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her home after a long illness.

She was born in Baltimore, MD, on December 14, 1947, daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Ludwig. Loving cousins survive her.

A memorial service will be held at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Rosedale, MD where Patty will be interned at a later date this fall, and family and friends will be notified.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Patty Ludwig to the Maryland SPCA at https://www.mdspca.org/ or 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
