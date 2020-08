Patricia Ludwig, 72, of Parkville, MD, passed away on July 26, 2020, at her home after a long illness.She was born in Baltimore, MD, on December 14, 1947, daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Ludwig. Loving cousins survive her.A memorial service will be held at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Rosedale, MD where Patty will be interned at a later date this fall, and family and friends will be notified.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Patty Ludwig to the Maryland SPCA at https://www.mdspca.org/ or 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211.