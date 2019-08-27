|
|
On August 25, 2019 Patricia Marie Chilcoat (nee Phillips) Devoted mother of Amie P. Chilcoat and the late George Sawicki. Loving grandmother of Noel C. Sawicki and Rhys B. Rodriguez and loving sister of the late Marylou Donlin.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Wednesday, August 28th, from 4 to 8 P.M.. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019