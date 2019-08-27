Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CHILCOAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. CHILCOAT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. CHILCOAT Notice
On August 25, 2019 Patricia Marie Chilcoat (nee Phillips) Devoted mother of Amie P. Chilcoat and the late George Sawicki. Loving grandmother of Noel C. Sawicki and Rhys B. Rodriguez and loving sister of the late Marylou Donlin.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Wednesday, August 28th, from 4 to 8 P.M.. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now