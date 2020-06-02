Patricia M. Koehler
1933 - 2020
Patricia M. Koehler, formerly of Baltimore, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame and was active in Baltimore amateur theatre. Loving mother of Mark O. Koehler (Niki) and Elisa C. Koehler; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. Her former spouse was late Walter L. Koehler.

Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown and service information can be found at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUN
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
