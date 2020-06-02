Patricia M. Koehler, formerly of Baltimore, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame and was active in Baltimore amateur theatre. Loving mother of Mark O. Koehler (Niki) and Elisa C. Koehler; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. Her former spouse was late Walter L. Koehler.
Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown and service information can be found at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.