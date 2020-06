Patricia M. Koehler, formerly of Baltimore, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame and was active in Baltimore amateur theatre. Loving mother of Mark O. Koehler (Niki) and Elisa C. Koehler; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. Her former spouse was late Walter L. Koehler.Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown and service information can be found at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com