On September 21, 2019; Patricia M. Thomas; age 91; beloved wife of the late G.W. Holmes Thomas III; devoted mother of Dall Thomas, Landy (Paul) Thomas and wife Donna, David Thomas and wife Eva, Brad Thomas and wife Yvonne, Tris (John) Thomas and wife Barbara, Philip Thomas, Derek Thomas and wife Elaine, Jeff Thomas and his partner Keith, daughter in law Peggy Thomas; and preceded in death by Warry Thomas and Catherine Thomas; cherished grandmother of 20 and great grandmother of 11; dear sister of Dolores, and preceded in death by Dorothy, Anna, Peggy, Francis and Johnny; also survived by her dear and devoted friend and caregiver Anne Osenburg; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all who will miss her dearly.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Patricia's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, September 26 from 4-6 PM with a memorial service to begin at 6:15 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to Stella Maris Hospice Care-2300 Dulaney Valley Road-Timonium, Maryland 21093. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019