On January 27, 2019, Patricia Mae Johenning (PJ), passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Center Howard County. She was surrounded by her family, close friends, neighbors and former colleagues from the National Security Agency during her final days. She was the daughter of the late Raymond L. Johenning and the late Emma M. Johenning, sister to the late Mary L. La Fleur and the late Raymond L. Johenning, Jr. She is survived by devoted cousin Vicki Slater (nee Smith) and her husband Earl Slater, and cousins Richard Scott Smith and his wife Cindy, Susan Bassett (nee Spear), Penny Spear of San Francisco and Linda Johenning of Lebanon,Tennessee, nephews Brad Slater and his wife Kathleen and Brian Slater with his wife Jessica. She was a loving godmother to niece Tammi Bush (nee Slater) and her husband Jon. She is also survived by Walter La Fleur of Silver City, New Mexico, a loving brother-in-law.PJ was an enthusiastic gardener, an animal lover with a special affection for dogs, an amateur photographer, an ardent Orioles fan and an avid collector of recipes.In accordance with her wishes, a memorial tribute to celebrate her life will be held at Kaufman's Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD on April 13, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm for family and friends. Donations in PJ's memory may be made to Gilchrist Center Howard County, 6336 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044 or to Habitat for Humanity Gila Region, P.O. Box 5025, Silver City, NM 88062. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary