Patricia Mary Rowan Branic passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, at 7:30 PM, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Michael Branic of Bel Air MD, and her four children, Mary Patricia Heckel (Rick) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Francine Ann Minogue of Louisville, CO, Gregory James Branic (Kimberly) of Leesburg, VA, and Michael James Branic (Mary) of Trappe, MD.Pat was born on Tuesday, April 7, 1931 in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of the late Louis Charles Rowan and Catherine Clara Schnaubelt Rowan. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and Altoona Catholic High School, where she graduated in 1949. Patricia was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church for 53 years.Pat is survived by 10 Grandchildren: Christine Latour of Pittsburgh, PA, Carolyn Mimms of St Marys, GA, Catherine Minogue of Basel, Switzerland, Lauren Minogue of New York, NY, Nicholas Branic of Vienna, VA, Alexa Branic of Frederick, MD, Benjamin Branic of Leesburg, VA, Claire Branic of Leesburg, VA, Ian Branic of Trappe, MD, and Emily Branic of Trappe, MD.She is remembered by two special nieces, Linda Cain and Barbara Jones.In addition, Pat is survived by three Great-Grandchildren,: AJ Latour, Kathryn Latour, and Elijah Mimms.Pat is predeceased by her sister, Mercedes (Sissy) Fusco and Gerald Rowan, and is survived by her brothers David and Tony, and her sister Kay.Pat led a life of kindness, compassion, and dignity, and her faith was an important part of her life. She was an expert pinochle player, an accomplished seamstress, and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was universally loved and will be greatly missed.In lieu of memorial contributions, we ask that you extend some kindness to someone....Pat would have wanted that.Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 4 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014. Interment will immediately follow at Highview Memorial Gardens, 3433 Fallston Rd (Rt 152), Fallston, MD 21047.