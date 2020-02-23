|
Patricia May "Pat" Schaefer passed away of natural causes at St. Francis Hospital on February 14, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to Robert and Margaret (Cosgrove) Hoenes.
In May of 1961, she married Edward B. Schaefer, in Baltimore, MD. Throughout their married life, they moved frequently due to Edward's work with Western Electric and AT&T, and raised their children in Baltimore, MD; Hazlet, NJ; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Shreveport, LA; Omaha, NE; Clearwater, FL; and finally, Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a loving mother and supportive spouse. She and Edward loved to travel and cruise all over the world, but they especially enjoyed the Caribbean. In the early years, they enjoyed square dancing and traveling home to see family when the children were little. Beach vacations were always a family favorite.
She made over 100,000 rosaries throughout her life, and she blessed many family, friends, and missions with her heartfelt, handmade gifts of faith. Patricia was an active member of The Seniors and Rosary groups at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, having established the Rosary Group with the Knights of Columbus, and also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting and needle point. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, generosity, and kindness toward others. Her laughter lives on in the memories of those she shared many wonderful times with.
She is survived by her children; daughter and son in law, Beth and Jason Caniglia, of New Orleans, LA, son, Edward M. Shaefer, of Omaha, NE, 5 grandchildren, Damon, Sadie, Drey, Aaliah, and Christian, 3 great-grandchildren, Breezy, Myla, and Aria, brother, Robert "Bob" Hoenes, of New Port Richey, FL, and numerous other extended family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
A special Memorial Service will take place in Baltimore at a later date.
