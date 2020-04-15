|
On April 7, 2020, Patricia Cooper McCoy, 82, of Forest Hill, passed away from Alzheimer's disease. She was the beloved wife of Hue McCoy, loving mother of Michael Gatzke and his wife Christa Smith; Heidi Buckler and her husband David; Joseph McCoy and his wife Becky; Don McCoy; Ann Schneider and her husband Charles; much-loved grandmother (Nana) of Thomas, Anja, and Mia Gatzke; Nicholas, Ryan, Peter, and Elise Buckler; Isaac, Lucy, Caleb, Maggie, and Josiah McCoy; Don's children Trisha, Jason, DeeDee, and Christa; Grace and Bridget Schneider; dear sister of Peg Bishop and her husband Gene (deceased); Jack Cooper and his wife Diane. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.
A celebration of life service will be held after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please remember Pat by supporting the Memory Care units at Forest Hill Heights and Commonwealth Senior Living Centers or the health workers who are struggling to deal with the horrid pandemic sweeping our nation.
Pat was born on May 7, 1937 to Harrison Meade Cooper and Melba Fuquay Cooper at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1955 and from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in 1959, majoring in English and minoring in French. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Counseling from Johns Hopkins University in 1976.
Pat taught for several years at Bel Air High School while taking care of her young children. After moving with her family to Las Cruces, New Mexico, she began her career as a counselor. She helped countless students during her 29-year career as a counselor at New Mexico State University (NMSU). She was an expert on eating disorders and campus sexual violence and presented her work at several national conferences. She also had the opportunity to use her excellent writing skills, authoring more than 100 articles for her "Coping Corner" column in NMSU's student newspaper The Roundup. She also wrote nationally recognized counseling booklets for faculty and parents. She found her work both challenging and very rewarding. Alzheimer's forced her into retirement in 2008.
Pat was a loving and playful mother (and grandmother) and enjoyed making the holidays and birthdays special to her family. She sewed elaborate costumes, decorated her home beautifully, and baked truly fantastic birthday cakes. Desserts were a basic food group to her. She loved to travel and spend time with her family on vacations, especially camping trips all over New Mexico and the Southwest and Cooper family reunions in Ocean City, Maryland. She was a loyal NMSU Aggies basketball fan, and a fixture at home games for years. She loved music, played piano, guitar and the dulcimer, and sang in her church choir. She had a lovely voice and always a kind word to share.
Pat, Mom, and Nana will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020