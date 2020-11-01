Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 26, 2020, Patricia McGuire Barry, beloved wife of the late John Reardon Barry, Jr.; devoted mother of Christopher Gordon Barry and John William Barry (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Aislinn Daniela Barry, Aine Patricia Barry, and Eamon Anthony Barry; dear sister of John William McGuire, Jr. (Barbara); also survived by many loving family and friends. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



