March 13, 1948 - October 11, 2020



Suddenly, on October 11, Patricia "Pat" Milanicz, beloved wife of Donald P. Milanicz. She is survived by daughter Christina M. Karlhoff and her husband Stefan, son Edmond A. Mignini and his wife Shannah, Brother-in-law Robert M. Milanicz and sister-in-law Pauline Flynn. Also, surviving grandchildren Aleigha, Angelina, Mandalyn and Kayleigh. Celebration of Life rememberence date to be determined



